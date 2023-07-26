A 47-year-old Morriston man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash on Tuesday night, July 24.
The man was riding in the westbound lane on County road 4648, approaching Northwest 157th Court, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. He failed to negotiate a curve to the right, causing him to cross the centerline before traveling off the roadway onto the south shoulder of the road where he struck a tree.
The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
