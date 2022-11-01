Nearly 39,000 vote-by-mail ballots had been returned to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections Office by the end of the day Monday, Nov. 1.
Early Voting in Marion County began on Thursday, Oct. 27, and more than 20,000 voters had voted at Early Voting sites in the first four days they were open.
There are 271,032 eligible voters in Marion County.
Voters may choose to cast their ballot in person prior to Election Day at any one of nine Early Voting sites available in the County through Saturday, Nov. 5. The polling sites are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nearby Early Voting sites include the the Dunnellon Public Library, 20351 Robinson Road, Dunnellon; Deputy Brian Litz Building, 9048 S.R. 200, Ocala; and the Freedom Public Library, 5870 SW 95th St., Ocala.
The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot to be mailed for the General Election has passed. However, a voter can pick up his or her own vote-by-mail ballot or may designate in writing another person to pick up their ballot prior to Election Day. The designee must provide photo identification and may pick up two ballots, not including his or her own ballot or immediate family members.
Mail ballots must be signed by the voter and received by the Elections Office by 7 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 8, to be counted. Voters are urged to return their vote-by-mail ballot promptly to ensure it is received and counted. Vote-by-mail ballots can be mailed or returned to a Secure Ballot Intake Station at the Elections Office 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday, or at any open Early Voting site during Early Voting hours. Please note, vote-by-mail ballots cannot be accepted at Election Day polling locations.
The last opportunity to vote is on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Due to redistricting, voting locations may have changed and voters are encouraged to look up their assigned voting location before heading to the polls by visiting www.VoteMarion.gov/MyPrecinct. Voters are required to present a current and valid photo and signature identification to vote.
Voters are reminded that in order to vote for a write-in candidate, they must fill in the oval and write the candidate’s name on the provided space. Only votes for a qualified write-in candidate will be tallied. Please visit www.VoteMarion.gov/filed-candidates for a list of qualified write-in candidates. If a voter writes anything other than the name of a qualified write-in candidate, no vote will be tallied for that race.
