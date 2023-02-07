The Marion Theatre presents a Galentine’s film event in partnership with Eufloria Flower Co., Marley Mae Market & Paperie, and Beyond Skin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. The film showing is “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” a 1997 romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts.
Guests can enjoy a popcorn bar, “Jules” jello shots, and party favors by Marley Mae along with one included specialty cocktail called “The Kimmy.”
There will be a bouquet toss with flowers courtesy of Eufloria with a special giveaway from February programming sponsor Beyond Skin before the 8 p.m. showing of “My Best Friend’s Wedding.”
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at mariotheatre.org.
During the week of the event, starting on Feb. 13, Eufloria Flower Company will have a live floral art installation above the marquee for a community photo opportunity in conjunction with this event.
The “My Best Friend’s Wedding” star ensemble includes Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett. This high-spirited romantic comedy serves up something wild, something new, something touching, and something truly hilarious. Roberts dazzles as commitment-shy Jules Potter, who reluctantly realizes she is in love with her best friend Michael (Mulroney). There is just one catch: he’s about to marry someone else. Comically crazed and full of devious plans, Jules will do anything to steal him back … except tell him the simple truth.
Tickets can be purchased online at mariontheatre.org or by calling the Reilly Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday at 352-351-1606. Tickets can also be purchased at the door of the Marion Theatre during operation hours. The Marion Theatre hosts a full bar with an exciting cocktail menu, snacks and soft drinks.
