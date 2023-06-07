The Marion County Utilities department is hosting a career fair Saturday, June 10, at the Marion County Library Headquarters in Ocala. The fair is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The fair will spotlight the available careers within the Marion County Utilities Department which includes technicians, operators, supervisory and managerial positions, construction foreman and a pretreatment coordinator position.
All full-time positions are eligible for benefits, including medical, dental, vision, Florida State Retirement (FRS), annual and sick leave and tuition reimbursement. Employees and their families also have access to a 24/7 on-site wellness center and we offer paid training for some positions.
“You will be able to meet the utilities team and discuss your future with us!” said Marion County Talent Manager Kerry Blood. “Our team hopes to offer many on-the-spot interviews. Our county is looking to give a long and stable career to some talented people”.
The library is located at 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.
Open positions with Marion County government are also available at marionfl.org/careers. Questions? Call 352-438-2345.
