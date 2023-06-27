The Marion County Office of the County Engineer and its Stormwater Management program invites all Marion County and surrounding area residents to participate in the annual Stormwater calendar photo contest. This year’s theme is “Drops of Life” and will focus on the many beautiful water resources found throughout Marion County.
All photos must have been taken in Marion County and depict images associated with water bodies of the county. Images must be submitted via email. Submissions should include the photographer’s name, contact information, location of photo, and a brief description of each photo submitted (for example: “Shoreline at Lake Weir”).
A maximum of three entries are allowed per person.
Photo quality and resolution must meet size, design, and publishing standards (a minimum of 300 dots per inch, or dpi). Photos should be clearly visible when printed at standard paper size of 8.5x11 inches.
By submitting a photograph, photographers give Marion County the right to use the images in any future print, broadcast, or digital media.
Entries are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 14, and may be emailed to: tostormwater @marionfl.org.
Winning images will be selected and published in the 2024 Stormwater Calendar.
For more information, call 352-671-8686.
