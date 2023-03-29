Marion County Public Schools wants to fill dozens of vacant positions, some available immediately and others for the new school year.
MCPS plans to fill these positions during its Career Fair 2023 taking place Saturday, April 15, in Expo Center Two at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. The timeframe is 9 a.m. to noon. World Equestrian Center (WEC) is located at 1750 NW 80 Ave.
The family-friendly event offers employment opportunities with minimum qualifications to advanced college degrees. Some applicants could be hired on the spot if they qualify.
Candidates can apply for jobs in various district departments ranging from teachers, paraprofessionals, and other instruction-based positions to behind-the-scenes support positions like bus drivers, food service workers, custodial crew members, and Marion Afterschool Program options.
Applicants can also jumpstart the employment process by visiting www.marionschools.net, selecting the “Careers” or “Career Fair” tab, then applying for the “FastTrack” position desired within Skyward.
Full-time positions offer a benefits package with retirement plan, life insurance, and health care insurance; a free Employee Assistance Plan; paid time-off; a family-friendly work schedule; and opportunities to make a difference for students.
A shuttle bus will run throughout the event taking candidates to free horse shows, shopping opportunities, and dining venues. Additional WEC events may also be taking place throughout the property.
For more information, contact MCPS Employment Services at 352-671-7787 or visit www. marionschools.net.
