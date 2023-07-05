The Marion County Public Library System needs volunteers who want to make a difference in the life of a young child by reading aloud with the “Library Express” program. Volunteers will share their love for reading and learning by providing a monthly story time session throughout the school year at various Head Start classrooms in Marion County.
Reading aloud helps children recognize rhyming patterns, develop vocabulary, increase attention span and be better prepared to start school. It also sparks their creativity and imagination. “Library Express” program volunteers receive thorough training on providing story time sessions to children and receive all reading materials needed for volunteer assignments.
Adults interested in volunteering for the “Library Express” program should submit a volunteer application. Volunteer applications are available at all nine public library locations and online at Library.MarionFL.org. All prospective volunteers must attend an orientation and training, commit to the program schedule, and pass a confidential background check prior to being accepted into the program.
For more information about the “Library Express” program, please call 352-671-8551.
