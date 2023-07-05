The State of Florida and the 2023 Legislature has approved a $5.57 million appropriation for Marion Technical College (MTC) to build a new facility to house highly in-demand programs for the automotive, aviation, and diesel mechanics industries.
As a Marion County Public Schools program, Superintendent Dr. Diane Gullett proposed the allocation to House Representative sponsor, Representative Stan McClain, and Senate sponsor, Senator Keith Perry, to construct a new building on the MTC campus.
The new center is to be completed at 1014 SW 7 Road in Ocala and will offer training in automotive general service technician, automotive collision refinishing technician, aviation powerplant/airframe mechanics and diesel systems technician. The need for these skilled positions has grown exponentially in the Ocala/Marion County area for years without a solution to meet the need.
The new facility will cover 15,000 square feet of learning space including three classrooms, multiple work bays, storage, office area and restrooms. Funds will also provide startup technology, tools, equipment, and furniture for the facility.
Construction is anticipated to begin in October and be completed in September 2025. MTC expects to serve up to 100 students each year among the programs.
For more information, contact MTC Principal Gary Smallridge at Gary.Smallridge@marion.k12.fl.us or 352-671-7200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.