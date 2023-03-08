The UF/IFAS Marion County Master Gardeners are celebrating 27 years of excellence in gardening at this weekend’s festival held at the Southeastern Livestock Pavilion in Ocala.
The Marion County Commission marked the occasion by proclaiming this month Gardening Month.
The educational two-day festival boasts more than 192,600 guests throughout the years.
It takes place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
The Marion County Commission proclaimed the month of March as Gardening month at this morning’s Board meeting in preparation for the 27th annual Master Gardener Spring Festival happening this weekend. The north Ocala destination 2232 NE Jacksonville Road.
At the event, Master Gardeners will teach citizens to use Florida-Friendly plants, how to protect our water supply through proper fertilization, identification of good and bad bugs, thus eliminating over use of pesticides and proper irrigation protocols for lawns and landscapes.
Marion County’s youth will also be inspired at this event as they learn more about the natural features of our community via activities provided in the Spring Festival Kids Zone.
Learn more about the agenda of events, speakers and topics at: https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/marion/ master-gardeners-/events/.
In addition to the Kids Zone, the area’s largest all-in-one plant sale and garden expo includes garden decor, a mobile plant clinic, a seed board, food trucks, trees and natives, Florida-Friendly vendors, educational seminars and demonstrations, and flowers and herbs.
Admission is $3, tax included; children 12 and younger are free. Parking is free. Bring your own wagon. No pets are allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.