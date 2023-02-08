The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host Marriage License and Passport Day events with extended hours until 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, through Friday, Feb. 17, at the Marion County Clerk of Court Annex Building located at 19 N. Pine Ave., Room 126. These events are open to the public and appointments are preferred for marriage ceremonies.
During these events, the following services will be available:
Processing of new U.S. passport applications only; passport renewals will not be accepted
Passport photography services
Marriage license services and ceremonies
“We hope that these Marriage License and Passport Day events continue to be a helpful and convenient option for customers who are not able to visit our office in person during normal business hours,” said Gregory C. Harrell, Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller.
For information regarding passports, including application forms, fees, and requirements, visit travel.state.gov or call 352-671-5588.
For more information regarding marriage licenses, fees, or to submit an application in advance for processing, visit www.marioncountyclerk.org/marriagelicenses. To make an appointment for a marriage ceremony, please contact the Marriage License Department at 352-671-5588.
Passport and marriage license services are available regularly at the Marion County Clerk of Court Annex Building, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office recently launched a Property Alert Service. This service is free and available to the public to register their information.
This service notifies subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into the county’s Official Records.
“Our goal for this Property Alert Service is to help subscribers, our customers, identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity,” Harrel said. “While this service doesn’t prevent fraudulent activity from occurring, it can be a helpful resource for property owners to monitor activity and transactions regarding their property.
“If subscribers are alerted to an unauthorized transaction and believe it to be fraudulent, they’re encouraged to contact law enforcement immediately or seek legal counsel.”
For more information, or to register, please visit www.marioncountyclerk.org/property-alert-service or call 352-671-5630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.