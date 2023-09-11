The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office will host Marriage License and Passport Day events Wednesday, Sept. 27, through Friday, Sept. 29, at the Marion County Clerk of Court Annex Building, 19 N. Pine Ave., Room 126.
During these events, the Clerk’s Office will be open until 7 p.m. for marriage license and passport services. These events are open to the public and appointments are required for all services.
During these events, the following services will be available:
Processing of new U.S. passport applications only; passport renewals will not be accepted
Passport photography services
Marriage license services and ceremonies
To make an appointment, please visit bit.ly/3PwfGLk.
For more information regarding marriage licenses, fees, or to submit an application in advance for processing, visit www. marioncountyclerk.org or call 352-671-5588.
For more information regarding passports, including application forms, fees, and requirements, visit travel. state.gov or call 352-671-5588.
