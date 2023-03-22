It’s time again for Marion County Day, the annual event which celebrates Marion’s history and present while offering family activities, both fun and educational.
Each year in March, Marion County Day sets out to celebrate everything that makes the county unique, as a key location for the Seminole people to its modern development into the “Horse Capital of the World.”
It’s hosted at the McPherson Governmental Campus in Ocala.
Founded in 1844 and named after Francis Marion, Marion County has centuries of documented history to learn more about.
Dozens of vendors are on site, including food trucks, a kids zone with bounce houses and other inflatables, and a history presentation inside the auditorium. Organizations from around the area participate in telling Marion County’s story in a fun, informative and interactive way. Marion County Day promises something for everyone.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25. The complex is located at 601 SE 2th Ave., Ocala.
Learn more about Marion County Day at: MarionFL.org/MCDay.
Food vendors include Curbside Cuisine, The Krafty Kettle, The Smoked Biscuit Company, McFarland Food Truck, Kona Ice, Silver Springs Lions Club, Kettle Corn King, Big Lee’s Serious about BBQ, and Pepere’s Joe’s Chowder Wagon.
