Marion County Animal Services is joining forces with Petco Love, a national nonprofit working to lead and inspire change for animals, BOBS from Skechers™, and animal welfare groups across Florida on a mission to find homes for 5,000 dogs and cats in shelters. The Petco Love Florida Mega Adoption Event takes place June 23-25 in Petco Pet Care Centers and local animal shelters.
According to the most recent nationwide data, Florida ranks 46th in the nation when it comes to saving the lives of pets in shelters. Though Marion County Animal Services is a no-kill shelter, nearly 22,616 dogs and cats were euthanized in animal shelters across Florida in 2021. With help from Petco Love, local animal shelters are aiming to close that gap by finding homes for 5,000 pets in three days.
This event is the first of its kind for Florida, with participation from 50 organizations across 31 counties. Thousands of pets will be available for adoption. All pets will be spayed or neutered and up to date on vaccinations. All adoption fees will be waived, some exclusions may apply.
Locally, adoptable dogs from Marion County Animal Services will be available from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 23-25 at Marion County Animal Services, 5701 SE 66th St., Ocala. Marion cats and dogs will also be available at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds in Plant City.
“We are grateful for this incredible opportunity to introduce our dogs to even more people with open hearts and a willingness to change a life,” Marion County Animal Services Deputy Director Stephanie Kash said.
The event is funded by an investment from Petco Love, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers™, for the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) and is facilitated by JHS’ Florida Leaders in Lifesaving program.
“We know that Floridians love animals, and there is no better way to add a family member than by adopting from your local shelter,” said Denise Deisler, JHS CEO. “Summers are notoriously challenging for shelters nationwide. This is an opportunity to change the lives of so many dogs and cats – not just those adopted but also the ones who will come to shelters in the months afterward. Petco Love has been instrumental in Florida’s increased lifesaving for many years, and we are so appreciative for their continued dedication to animals and animal welfare organizations in the Sunshine State. We cannot wait for Floridians to come together and support our shelters!”
“Petco Love is committed to creating a world where every shelter pet finds a loving family, and no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Petco Love president, Susanne Kogut. “We are proud to partner with Jacksonville Humane Society and 50 organizations across the state to make an impact on so many pets and pet parents’ lives through adoption.”
“It’s our intent to help and save as many shelter animals as possible – it’s why we created the BOBS from Skechers philanthropic collection,” said Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Compassionate animal lovers can look good by wearing BOBS from Skechers shoes, apparel and accessories, and feel good as their purchase is resulting in a donation from Skechers – to the tune of more than $9.7 million to date. This has helped or saved more than 1.8 million dogs and cats.”
To learn more about the event, visit MegaAdopt Florida.com.
