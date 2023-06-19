Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.