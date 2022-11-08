The Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame will hold a banquet this month to mark Farm City Week and induct its latest member. Terry Teuton will be inducted into the Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Marion County UF/IFAS Extension Auditorium, Rowan Agriculture Center at 2232 NE Jacksonville Road, Ocala, as part of Farm City Week activities from Nov. 16 through Nov. 23.
Tickets for the event are available at https://tinyurl.com/35646snj. RSVPs are due by Nov. 10.
In addition to the banquet, a Farm City week proclamation will be Nov. 15 at the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting, followed by a Farm City photo contest which is running from Nov. 16 through the end of November.
Since its inception in 2003, the Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has been recognizing individuals who have made tremendous contributions to the furtherance of agriculture in the community. Previous Hall of Fame honorees include 32 men and three women credited for their advancement in Marion County’s agricultural history.
Teuton was born on March 1, 1948, in Ocala to Hugh C. and Ethel H. Teuton. Teuton has been a lifelong resident of Marion County. His farm is a generational family farm, with the fourth generation currently helping to attend to the farm business. Teuton regularly has farm tours where he educates the public, both youth and adults, on the importance of agriculture to the community and environment. Teuton served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1969 to 1975.
Teuton served on numerous boards and in many organizations, including as steer chairman of the Southeastern Youth Fair and the executive board of the youth fair. He has served as past president of the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, member of the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, served on the Marion County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, member of Florida Cattlemen’s Association, Marion County’s representative on the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. He was selected as the Young Farmer of the Year for the Marion County Chamber of Commerce in 1974, and in 2021 the Southeastern Youth Fair was dedicated to Terry.
His achievements will be commemorated with a bronze plaque as part of a permanent Hall of Fame exhibit in the foyer of the Extension Service auditorium. The plaque will feature his photo and a summary of his achievements in agriculture. He will be recognized with a Hall of Fame video released during Farm City Week.
The growing list of Hall of Fame honorees also includes Russ Randall, Mark Shuffitt, Gus Gray, Jerry Arthur, Bud Boyer, Jim Williams, Franklin Walter “Frank” Smith, Adolph “Al” Kunz, Harry Mangurian Jr., Arlen Jumper, D.A. Lewis Jr., Nathan Mayo, Michael and Joseph O’Farrell, Marilyn Grant, Kay Richardson, Bill Reese, Carey Robbins, E.L. Strickland, Carol Harris, Elmer Heubeck, Jo Ann Smith, James M. ‘Jimmie’ Glisson, Barnard Grant, Edsel W. Rowan, Charles Seiler Jr., Dr. William R. Brawner, Jackson C. Dudley, Carl Rose, Ned H. Folks, O.D. “Buddy” Huff, Carl G. Rose, Leroy Baldwin, T. Richard Barber Jr., Bonnie M. Heath II, Douglas H. Oswald, Robert Renner, David Baillie Jr., and Marion Roche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.