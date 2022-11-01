The Marion Civic Chorale community chorus, established in 1986 to bring beautiful choral music
to the North Central Florida area, is pleased to announce the dates and venues for the Christmas concert season.
The program will feature delightful favorites and inspirational songs to celebrate the holidays.
Please join us for an enjoyable afternoon of music at the following dates, times, and locations:
3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, at St. George Anglican Cathedral, 5646 SE 28th St., Ocala
3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at Fort King Presbyterian Church, 13 NE 36th Ave., Ocala.
Concerts are free to the public. Donations to help fund the annual Grat L. Rosazza music scholarship are greatly appreciated.
We always welcome new members who love to sing and be a part of this wonderful chorus. We perform all types of music, from classical to sacred to show tunes. Rehearsals are held at 6:30 p.m. at St. George Anglican Cathedral, 5646 SE 28th St., Ocala.
Visit www.marionchorale.org for more information.
