Dunnellon High School bid “bon voyage” to a quartet of teachers at a retirement party on May 30 in the cafeteria. The teachers, Julie Galloway, Kevin Gunter, Janice “JR” Latham-Smith and Tommy Williams, were all longtime educators with careers ranging between 22 and 41 years in the classroom.
Along with friends and family, colleagues and administrators past and present attended the celebration to congratulate and tell stories about each of the retiring teachers. The teachers also were able to say a few words during the party.
The overarching theme of all that was said about these educators, who influenced countless thousands of young lives during their tenure, was summed up in the conclusion of Kevin Gunter’s prepared words: “While technology can no doubt enhance education, it can never replace the human touch. […] It is the personal interactions, the mentorship, and the genuine care that educators provide that truly shape our students into well-rounded individuals.”
