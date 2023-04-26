The local chapter of the national weight-loss group TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) celebrated the charitable organization’s 75th anniversary on April 20, 2023, at the Women’s Club of Dunnellon.
It all started in 1948, when Esther Manz founded TOPS after gathering a small group of friends with the idea of starting a weight-loss program. The three women gathered at her kitchen table for the sole purpose of supporting each other to a thinner figure and better health.
By the end of TOPS’ second year, Esther Manz was riding the bus to TOPS chapters all over town carrying a scale and her records in a shopping bag. She started publishing a modest mimeographed paper called TOPS Club News. Esther’s story appeared in LIFE magazine in 1951, and it has grown ever since.
Years later, TOPS was making headlines everywhere and receiving letters from all around the globe. In 1952, it was incorporated, and in 1953, it established a headquarters in Milwaukee. That was the start of a very successful weight-loss club.
At the TOPS Dunnellon meeting, we gathered for a very enjoyable anniversary celebration with our members, three visiting guests, and our division leader Arthur Frasier. Arthur has lost 50 pounds while being a member of TOPS and travels all over Florida along with his wife, Rose, supporting his assigned chapters. Yes, TOPS is for men and women to be healthier and live happier, by recognizing their eating habits.
Our TOPS chapter also celebrates three KOPS members. KOPS members are people that have met their goal of weight loss. They now strive to Keep Off Pounds Sensibly. We have a member that has met her goal weight and has kept it off for over 25 years. She attends our meetings every week and adds very enlightening information dealing with weight loss.
If you’d like to visit our successful, enjoyable and informative meetings, you’re more than welcome to visit two meetings without joining the TOPS club. Our meetings are held at the Dunnellon Women’s Club at 11756 Cedar St., Dunnellon. Meetings are on Thursday afternoons, starting with weigh-in at 3 p.m. We have a private weigh-in that is in a separate room aside from the others. The meeting program starts at 3:30 p.m. and is adjourned by 4:30 p.m.
If you have any questions, please contact our current TOPS leader, Chris Weider, at 352-465-7861.
Our motto at TOPS is: “If it is to be, it’s up to me!”
