A power team of local professionals made a presentation, “Do More with your Money,” on Feb. 7 at Rainbow Springs in the Rainbow Room. The event was free to the public and featured a home inspector, a real estate agent, an insurance agent, a financial advisor, a mortgage professional, and two attorneys, one specializing in estates and title and the other specializing in family and real estate law.
During a panel discussion, each professional spent a few minutes talking about making smart financial decisions as it applied to their profession. Those who attended were able to ask questions at the end of the discussion.
