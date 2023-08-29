Weather Alert

This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia **CENTER OF IDALIA CROSSING INTO SOUTHERN GEORGIA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued and the Hurricane Warning has been cancelled for Bradford, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Union, Western Alachua, and Western Marion * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Watch, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Coastal Camden and Coastal Glynn - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Baker, Brantley, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Hamilton, Jeff Davis, Northeastern Charlton, Northern Columbia, Northern Ware, Pierce, Southern Columbia, Southern Ware, Suwannee, Wayne, and Western Charlton - A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Inland Camden and Inland Glynn - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Gilchrist, Inland Flagler, Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval, Trout River, Union, Western Alachua, Western Clay, Western Duval, Western Marion, and Western Putnam * STORM INFORMATION: - About 110 miles west of Jacksonville FL or about 70 miles southwest of Waycross GA - 30.6N 83.2W - Storm Intensity 90 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 20 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Idalia has moved into southeastern Georgia and will continue to move quickly to the north northeast across the area today. Idalia is expected to maintain hurricane intensity as it traverses across southeast Georgia. Wind gusts in excess of 100 mph will be possible for locations across inland southeast Georgia from Homerville to Waycross and Blackshear. Sustained hurricane force winds will be possible at locations such as Jesup towards the early afternoon hours as the core of Idalia approaches and crosses the Altamaha River. Tropical storm force winds are expected across the rest of the area through the afternoon. At this time, you need to hunker down and shelter in place across southeast Georgia. This is an extremely dangerous, life threatening situation for the much of inland southeast Georgia. A Tornado Watch continues through 3 PM this afternoon for much of the area. Storm surge potential will increase today, especially along the southeast Georgia coast, where life threatening inundation of greater than 3 feet above ground level is possible. A surge of 1 to 3 feet is possible along the northeast Florida coast, and the St Johns river and its tributaries in Duval County today. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across interior southeast Georgia. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having additional devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Structural damage to sturdy buildings, some with complete roof and wall failures. Complete destruction of mobile homes. Damage greatly accentuated by large airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks or months. - Numerous large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Many roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Many bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Widespread power and communications outages. Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding across the rest of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having additional limited to extensive impacts. * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across coastal southeast Georgia. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Potential impacts from the main surge event are also now unfolding across coastal northeast Florida. Remain well away from locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across southeast Georgia. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across interior northeast Florida. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible limited to significant impacts. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across southeast Georgia and coastal northeast Florida. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes, conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org