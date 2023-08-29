Every day is a holiday, didn’t you know? And the last week of August is Be Kind to Humankind Week.
What better way is there to celebrate being kind to humankind than to have local nonprofits present their missions to members of the local business community at a dinner mixer.
On Aug. 22, the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association did just that at their monthly dinner mixer catered by Citrus Grill and held at Holy Faith Episcopal Church’s Fellowship Hall.
The Chamber invited all their nonprofits to speak at the dinner. Eight different local nonprofits each had an opportunity to speak about what they do, what their goals are and how the local community can help.
First up was Dale Girardin, a board member for Wil-Power Foundation, whose mission is to inspire and equip people of all ages through physical, social, and cognitive means in order to assist them in achieving their highest potential in sport and in life.
The death of Wil Mintner, a local collegiate swimmer at age 19 in 2015, led to the formation of Wil-Power Foundation in 2916. Initially, Wil-Power began reaching out to teens and young adults with its Heads above Water program, where they talk to local high school seniors and college students about making good decisions when they are out on their own.
Now, Wil-Power also has other programs to help people of all ages stay mentally and physically fit, offering physical therapy, workouts, and mental health counseling at two Citrus County locations.
Wil-Power generally does quarterly fundraising and is participating in the Dunnellon Duck Race for Nonprofits at 9 a.m. on Sept. 16 at Swampy’s Bar & Grille.
By trusting and believing in Jesus Christ, U-Turn for Christ Florida helps men struggling through addiction. “Our goal at U-Turn for Christ is restoration. With that everything else becomes new,” said George Yagojinski, who is a graduate of the program.
The first two months of the program, Phase 1, is a residential program, a working ministry. An additional six months is completed Phase 2, which allows the men to choose between two paths.
One of U-Turn for Christ Florida’s greatest needs is a van.
The Vietnam Veterans Gathering in conjunction with the Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association is bringing the Vietnam Traveling Wall, along with the Afghanistan, Iraq and 9/11 Walls, to Ernie Mills Park in Dunnellon Sept. 21-24.
On-site counseling will be available during the event, and locators will assist people with finding their loved ones’ names on the wall.
Local veteran Ruff Pennington, a member of the Vietnam Veterans Gathering’s board, spoke, explaining their need for security during the event. When the wall is installed, it will be open at all hours until it’s dismantled on Sept. 25.
New nonprofit Faith Family Camp presenter Carol Harper told the audience that this nonprofit’s main focus is family.
“Family is the foundation of our Nation,” said Harper, “And stronger families lead to stronger communities.”
Harper said her husband, a police officer, has had a front row seat to what is happening in our communities, and that families need the scales tipped in their favor.
The camp offers a three-day, two-night experience for families with a variety of educational and fun faith-based activities. Harper said she felt that a $6 donation from everyone would be enough to help the nonprofit meet its goals.
Family Hope Resource & Pregnancy Center’s mission is to demonstrate how God’s plan can be applied to our clients and their extended family. The center helps young families in need with necessities and educates them on parenting practices. They’re located in donation on the campus of First Baptist Church and have a new director and assistant director, Marcey Mast and Lyric Taylor.
During the representation, Mast said they also provide free pregnancy testing.
Anthony Henderson, the director of the Boys and Girls Club in Dunnellon, began his speech describing his younger self, a gifted athlete with a stuttering problem. He explained how the Club’s goal is to enable all young people to reach their full potential.
Henderson doesn’t stutter anymore, and he credits the Boys and Girls Club staff who enabled him to “make the impossible possible.”
The Dunnellon club, which has 120 registered members, is always looking for donations and volunteers.
A new Habitat Home’s wall will be raised in Dunnellon soon, said Habitat for Humanity of Marion County’s volunteer coordinator Hector Melendez. Habitat currently is in the process of helping 21 Marion County families become homeowners.
Each family is expected to provide a number of hours of sweat equity working on their home and other families’ homes across the County. Melendez said he is always looking for more volunteers to work on homes on Tuesday through Saturday each week.
Holy Faith Episcopal Church, which hosted the dinner, also presented. Fr. Hamilton said their campus in Blue Cove is currently sharing their space with two other congregations.
The campus is also home to a Girl Scout troop, a food pantry, and for five days a week, free lunch is served to seniors in their fellowship hall.
They too are always looking for volunteers and ways to “link up” with others in the community.
To contact any of these nonprofits, please check them out in the Dunnellon Chamber’s online membership directory at dunnellonchamber.com.
