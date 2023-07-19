If an obstacle arises, Mike Barnes sees an opportunity.
When the local inventor watched his idea for a faster inflating airbag slip away without credit, he switched his attention to a dental laser tool that could reduce pain for patients.
While he was tinkering with the idea of a cool LED – as an alternative to the hot white lights dentists employed – his wife repeatedly asked him to build a toothbrush with an LED to deal with her gum problems.
Her persistence paid off.
Barnes said he built one in his lab which cured her inflamed gums, and he knew he had a hit product on his hands.
He made 10,000 of them, but he found them a difficult pitch to a skeptical public. Later, he found validation in the academic community after successful lab tests showed the LED could work through toothpaste, tooth enamel and gum tissue.
He began selling the brushes at the Market of Marion for $20 apiece. Customers were finding it useful in repairing their gums.
He later found that the blue light from his brush helps fight a bacteria, Porphyromonas gingivalis, which has been linked to Alzheimer’s Disease.
Barnes said his company Oralucent is set to release the toothbrush in December.
“I have been an inventor my whole life, and I finally invented something that will benefit mankind,” Barnes said. “P.Gingivalis is a light sensitive bacteria especially sensitive to the blue light wavelength in our toothbrush, which is killing 98 percent of this bacteria on contact, even under the gum line and between teeth.”
Barnes has lived in Dunnellon since 1981. He owned a sign business, which he said made all of the Walgreens signs in Central Florida, before selling his company in 1992 to start developing an airbag technology. He said his idea for a cold gas inflator was taken by a technology auditor who sold it to an automotive technology manufacturer.
He was better prepared to see his new invention through, as he has three patents covering the “smart” toothbrush.
The brush is sold at Oralucent.com.
