Did you know 1 in 6 Americans relied on food banks to survive last year? That’s 53 million people, compared with 40 million before the pandemic.
Now, even as the pandemic ebbs, the number of hungry Americans is continuing to rise. Grocery prices have jumped 12 percent in the past year – the sharpest increase since 1979.
Covid-19 has shined the spotlight on hunger as a critical concern as millions of Americans lost their jobs, families were homebound and supply chains were disrupted.
Now, inflation and war are increasing the need, as economic and environmental pressures far beyond the control of any individual make food insecurity an enduring and defining crisis of our time.
The Church of the Holy Faith in Dunnellon has always prided itself to meet this critical need by offering a viable Food Ministry over many years since the church’s inception in 1964. For 11 of those years, the Food Pantry was managed and supported by the Jerry Finner Family.
Jerry, his wife, Betty, as well as daughters Beth Finner and Tammy Moore, worked diligently devoting hours shopping, stocking shelves and distributing food to 15 families every first Monday of the month. As Jerry will tell you, this was a ministry he was called to do.
Last year, the Church of the Holy Faith leaders formed a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization, Dunnellon Community Services Inc., which plans to soon become a Community Resource Center for the residents in Dunnellon.
Dunnellon Community Services Inc. has already offered three health clinics, a dental clinic, for the uninsured and underinsured, and are currently moving quickly toward offering the greater Dunnellon community with a mobile health unit.
With plans to offer community services to the residents of this area, we have expanded our Food Ministry under the auspices of Dunnellon Community Services Inc.
Recently, the Food Ministry has occupied a newly renovated space, capable of storing many more non-perishable foods on installed shelving, refrigerators and freezers to store cold and frozen foods.
The Finner Family was honored for their many years of devotion to the Food Ministry as they witnessed the unveiling of the sign for the newly expanded Food Bank building, which reads, “The Finner Family Food Bank.”
On Thanksgiving Day, the Parish Hall at Holy Faith hosted over 80 people with a wonderful traditional Thanksgiving meal. The Food Ministry is expanding and now provides food to over 30 families on the first Monday and third Monday of each month.
With expansion comes the need to grow volunteers to pick up food, deliver food to the Food Pantry, and distribute food.
If you would like to become a part of this critical ministry, please contact the church office at 352-489-2685.
