The Dunnellon Chamber & Business Association held its annual awards banquet on March 22 at the Back 40 Barn.
Local businesses, nonprofits, schools and individuals receive awards based on a litany of categories which are voted on by Chamber members. At this year’s event, Missy King of Missy King’s Annual Hookin’ for Habitat, an annual fishing charity which raises funds for Habitat for Humanity, was the recipient of the prestigious Penny Lofton Award. Betina Cryer was awarded the Volunteer of the Year superlative.
Other winners included: Fish Hawk Spirits, H. Michael Evans, PA Law Office, Clear Choice Title Inc., Coldwell Banker Riverland Realty, BioClean Services of Florida LLC, Ace Hardware of Dunnellon, Dunnellon Mulch & Stone, Cruise Planners millersworldtravel.com, Habitat for Humanity of Marion County, Aspire Salon & Spa Inc., Brannen Bank, Workout Anytime Dunnellon, Julie Mancini Photography, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Sweeties’ Cafe and Tea House, Dunnellon High School, Kelly’s Auto Repair & Service Inc., Ink Spot Media and Publix Super Market at Rainbow Square Shopping Center.
See inside for more photos from the event, and see page 4 for a message from Chamber executive director Judy Terwilliger. Photos are by Julie Mancini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.