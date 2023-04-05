Palm Sunday was a bright and sunny day for the first Living Stations of the Cross reenactment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church last Sunday.
“If you’ve never seen the Living Stations, it is a live representation commemorating Jesus’ last hours on earth in a performance of the 14 different stations, or scenes of the Way of the Cross,” said Mary Alice Hogan, the Children’s Faith Formation coordinator for the church.
The object of the stations is to help the faithful make in spirit the pilgrimage to the chief scenes of Christ‘s suffering and death. The Stations is one of the more famous Catholic devotions during Lent, which precedes Easter, and a holy day that celebrates the belief in the Resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead.
Sunday was Hogan’s first time in charge of the production here in Dunnellon.
“My church in Pennsylvania had the Living Stations as a yearly tradition, but I only did the narrative there,” Hogan said.
She talked to Fr. Jean Desir, the pastor of St. John the Baptist Church Catholic Church, and he was in favor of it, according to Hogan.
She asked the congregation for volunteers and hoped for 20 or 25 people.
“Our cast of actors, readers, and stage crew is now over 50 people,” Hogan said. “The people of all ages and from the four Masses at church have been working hard rehearsing, creating costumes and props to portray the Passion of Jesus authentically.”
The actors had only a few lines to say, so those gathered listened and meditated on the event as told during each station.
“While the words are the same, the live action provides a visual so we can more deeply understand what Jesus went through on His way to Calvary,” Hogan said. “It is faith changing.”
She contacted 40 churches in the area and invited them to join those who gathered for the Living Stations of the Cross.
The event occurred at the “Walk of the Lord” pathway at the rear of the church’s property.
Hogan’s 13-year-old son, Joseph, portrayed St. Joseph, which helped him with a school assignment he needed to write.
“My son goes to a local parochial school, and he had to write a paper about being a witness to the stations,” she said. “This helped him personalize Mary’s emotions and personal exchange with Jesus. St. Joseph was always at the side of Mary during the stations.”
The hard work, the authentic costumes and the props made this a successful endeavor.
