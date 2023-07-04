Summer is a slow time for blood donations due to travel, school breaks, and weather, and with the Fourth of July this week, donations drop more due to the holiday. LifeSouth representatives also report an increase in blood utilization at local hospitals, which may be due to increased roadway travel during the summer holiday season. LifeSouth asks the community to help by donating blood.
One in three people will need blood at some point in their lifetime. You never know when the person in need will be you, or a loved one. Blood donations are also vital to the cancer treatment process.
Now through Aug. 31, all donors receive a $20 e-gift card, and donors who give platelets or double red cells will receive an additional $20 e-gift card. Now more than ever, first-time donors are needed, and LifeSouth asks all regular donors to bring a friend to your next donation appointment. All donors also receive a complementary mini-physical, including blood pressure checks, iron levels, and a cholesterol screening.
Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.
LifeSouth has donor centers in Ocala, Spring Hill, Brooksville, Lecanto, Inverness and The Villages.
For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.
Ocala Donor Center: 1607 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. Open Monday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Inverness Donor Center: 2629 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness. Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lecanto Donor Center: 1241 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto. Open Monday through Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Villages Donor Center: 978 Bichara Blvd, The Villages. Open Tuesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Spring Hill Donor Center: 4377 Commercial Way, Spring Hill. Open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Brooksville Donor Center: 12395 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. Open Monday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
