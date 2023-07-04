Today

Thunderstorms likely. High 89F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Hot. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.