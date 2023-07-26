The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop recently donated to the friends of the local library and to the Dunnellon High School football booster club.
The Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library funds are earmarked to pay for programs and events the library will present over the coming months. Dunnellon Public Library Branch Manager Cate O’Brien and her staff use their fertile imaginations to come up with both educational and fun events that will interest all ages, from babes in arms to retirees. The Friends organization provides much of the financial backing to make it all happen.
Libraries have changed over the years from simply being the repositories of books and reference materials to being vibrant centers of community culture. Dunnellon is fortunate to have a beautiful state-of-the-art library located at 20351 Robinson Road, just behind the Rainbow Square shopping center.
Program schedules are listed in the free quarterly magazine WORDS, available next to the check-out desk at the library and online by googling Dunnellon Public Library.
Whether you’re a newcomer seeking a book club, a teen in search of a pizza fix, a new mom looking for story time or a senior with a mystifying new tech device you need to learn to use, the library has something for everyone. While you’re there, pick up a book or two.
The Dunnellon Community Thrift Shop was pleased to welcome Dunnellon High School head football coach Tommy Sutton and six members of the 2023-24 Tigers Football Team to the shop where they received their $500 sponsorship check from two of our newest volunteers.
The boys are just a small sampling of the 50 students participating on this year’s varsity team.
They will play 10 regular season games this season.
With 19 returning starters from last year’s team bringing their experience and expertise, all are extremely excited about this year’s prospects for reaching the playoffs, as they did last season. Join in the fun by attending their pre-season game at home on Aug. 18.
Additional donations for this month included $1,500 to a local gentleman recovering from extensive surgery and $500 to a young family with four children struggling with expenses but taking in a nephew who needed a loving home.
