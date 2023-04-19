Rex Lehmann, a member of the Dunnellon Planning Commission, was appointed to the Dunnellon City Council by a unanimous 4-0 vote on April 12.
The Council is at its full capacity of five members for the first time since early January.
Lehmann, who is retired, takes over Seat No. 4, which is next up for election in 2026.
Mayor Wally Dunn was elected to the seat in 2022. But after then-mayor Bill White resigned in January, Dunn was appointed mayor by the council in March, leaving his previous seat open.
Fellow planning commissioner Sam Martian also applied to Seat 4.
“It’s fantastic that both of these people have stepped up, that they’re both currently serving on the planning commission.” Councilwoman Juliane Mendonca said at the meeting. “I believe either would be great for the seat.”
“Both of you are well qualified to serve in this position,” Mayor Wally Dunn said.
