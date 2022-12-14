Dec. 7 is a significant and important day in the history of our country. This is the day we remember as Pearl Harbor Day, when the Japanese attacked the U.S. at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, which led the U.S. into World War II.
It seems this day, like many pivotal events in history, can be forgotten over time. How grateful we can be that organizations like the American Legion emphasize the history of our nation.
A visit to our local Wall-Rives American Legion Post 58 on Dec. 7 was a great reminder of why we, as Americans, have the freedoms we are blessed with in our country.
As an invited guest on this special evening, I was reminded of how much I take for granted what each service member, along with their families, have endured and sacrificed to fight for our country.
The Wall-Rives American Legion Post 58 is named after Sgt. Winchester Wall and Sgt. Hugh Wilson-Rives, Jr., who lost their lives during World War II in the Bataan Death March. The post location on Highway 41, just north of the center of Dunnellon, has been there since 1968.
Post Commander John Taylor said, “to this day, the Wall-Rives Post continues to follow the principles and values that the founding members set forth for our community and members so long ago.” The purpose of the American Legion is to assist all veterans and their families in achieving the quality of life they deserve for their service.
As I sat and observed the camaraderie of these heroes, my heart began to truly comprehend how powerful the impact is for our great country that we have so many men and women who have chosen to fight for our freedoms. This specific location currently has five members who are World War II veterans along with many others who love and support the Dunnellon community.
A call to order was achieved by the rap of the gavel by Taylor. As the meeting came to order, it was an honor to observe the presentation and posting of the colors by the Color Guard. The Chaplain (and Vice Commander) Bob Scott placed the Bible with a cap to remember deceased comrades and then recited the Pledge of Allegiance, which was followed by a moment of silence given to respect all POW/MIAs, all who have lost their lives, as well as all who are now serving in the armed forces.
The meeting was adjourned after the retreat of the flag, and a three-gun salute was presented outside.
Focusing on the community is important to the members, as they have recently taken the charter for the Scouts of Dunnellon Troupe #574.
Remembering the veterans of Post 58 and all who have served is significant, and in showing our appreciation for their love and dedication to our lives and wellbeing, there are opportunities for our community to support their purpose.
If you would like to join or donate, please contact the Post directly at (352) 489-4453.
Something to look forward to: in September 2023, there will be a viewing of the traveling Vietnam memorial wall at Ernie Mills Park in Dunnellon.
Volunteer opportunities are available to guard the wall. Please contact Ruff Pennington, past commander and historian, for details.
