With the temperatures rising, so is the attendance at Rainbow Springs State Park. The park is not only filling up on the weekends but also most weekdays.
Our visitors come from all over Florida as well as other states. Perhaps it didn’t cross your mind to look up the do’s and don’ts of the Park; let me help you navigate through most of the questions that visitors ask.
Don’ts
For safety reasons, all inflatable tubes, balls, and rafts are prohibited at the Headsprings Day Use area. Inflatable paddleboards and kayaks are OK but must launch from the kayak dock and are not allowed in the designated swimming area.
Motorized propellers or propulsion systems are prohibited at the Headsprings in order to preserve the vegetation in the Aquatic Preserve.
On the river, please no alcohol, coolers, disposable containers, paper sacks, boxes or plastic utensils.
Snorkeling is only allowed in the designated swim area, and if you’re diving outside of the park limits, you must have a diver down flag.
Because the swimming dock is a small space, we request that sunbathing be done only in the lawn areas of the park. Chairs, coolers and other items are not allowed on the swimming dock.
Do’s
Be vigilant when watching your children as there is no lifeguard on duty. You swim at your own risk.
Whatever you bring to the park, please pack up and take home with you. Leave no trace.
If you’re bringing your own kayak or canoe, be aware that the portage from the parking lot to the launch area is approximately 1,800 feet. Wheels are recommended. There’s no shuttle service within the park.
Picnic tables, pavilions and grills are available first come first serve. Please leave your area as tidy as you found it.
Tubing is only allowed at the designated tubing area at 10830 SW 180th Ave. Road, and tubers must be a minimum of 5 years of age. For more information regarding tubing and canoe or kayak rentals go to visitrainbowsprings.com.
Dogs are allowed in designated areas but must remain on a leash no more than 6-feet long. Pets are not allowed on the swim dock, in buildings, or on rental vessels.
The depth of the swim area is over your head at all points and the water temperature remains a constant 72 degrees. If you have babies under the age of 12 months, they’ll chill quicker in the 72-degree temperature, so limit the time they’re in the water.
The concession stand is now selling beer and wine but must be consumed on the veranda only; these beverages may not be taken to other areas within the park.
Finally, we’re always in need of volunteers. We need to build up our parking crew to direct visitors to parking spots and to answer questions. Our beautiful gift shop needs floor help as well as cashiers. Our Wednesday crew can use a few extra hands, and kayak patrol is open for those interested; we have two patrol kayaks.
For more information, please contact Thea.M.Knott@Florida DEP.gov or call: 352-465-8518.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.