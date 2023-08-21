Wondering how artificial intelligence will affect you? The College of Central Florida Stearns Speaker Seriesis hosting a free presentation, “AI in Your Everyday Life: Career, Creativity and Productivity,” at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Clifford B. Stearns Learning Resources Center on the CF Ocala Campus, 3001 S.W. College Road.
Guest speaker Corinne Hoisington will help attendees better understand the opportunities for increased productivity by using AI to automate tasks.
“Let’s connect to the latest information on ChatGPT, AI Art and how this changes the classroom and workplace,” Hoisington said. “As we better understand the implications of AI tools for education and the workplace, and as the resources transition from expert reactions and opinion pieces to more specific evidence from research, continued conversations are needed about how to ethically use this tool to enhance productivity and creativity.”
Hoisington is a professor of Information Systems Technology at Central Virginia Community College who provides training to corporations and administrative professionals and is the recipient of the Microsoft Most Valuable Professional in Business and Computing.
“The speaker series provides an opportunity for the college community and citizens in Marion and the surrounding counties to meet and hear from distinguished Americans,” said Cliff Stearns, who established the Friends of Cliff Stearns Endowed Chair through a gift to the CF Foundation in December 2020. The series aims to bring national and regional speakers on history, political science and technology to the CF campus to benefit both students and the community.
Registration is encouraged at CF.edu/Stearns.
