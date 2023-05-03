The jobless rate remained at 3.3 percent in March for the Tri-County area of Marion, Citrus and Levy counties. It marked a 0.3 percentage point drop from a year ago. At 219,652, The labor force expanded over the year by 6,901.
According to CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion (CLM), Marion County saw an uptick in unemployment over the month by a 0.1 percentage point.
The number of employed saw an increase of 1,926 over the month. There were 7,259 unemployed residents, just 97 more than in February but 439 fewer than the same time last year.
Citrus County’s rate remained at 3.8 percent.
Statewide, jobless rates remained unchanged over the month in 44 counties, while dropping in six and rising in 17. Over the year, rates dropped in all but two counties where they remained the same. The rates typically rose or dropped by no more than 0.1 or 0.2 percentage point.
Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, said that “our employment report for March shows that our unemployment is low, an overall good sign for our regional economies. Of course, this also creates challenges for area businesses whose product and service demands require additional staff.”
Skinner encouraged employers to review their hiring requirements and ask “can you fill your needs through upskilling some of your current employees? Or have you thought about recruiting your ‘next generation’ workforce by engaging those who will soon be graduating from our local school systems?”
In March, nonfarm employment in the Ocala Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers all of Marion County, was 119,400, an increase of 4,400 jobs (3.8 percent) over the year, representing a 3.8 percent percentage increase.
The Ocala MSA had the fastest job growth rate compared to all the metro areas in the state in Information (+20%), Government (+8.2%), and Financial Activities (+4.8%).
