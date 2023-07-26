The unemployment rate rose by half a point in June in the three-county region of Marion, Citrus and Levy counties.
The uptick to 3.9 percent – from 3.4 percent – matches the June 2022 rate.
Marion County saw an increase from 3.3 to 3.7 percent. Citrus County’s jobless rate rose half a percentage point to 4.4 percent.
The statewide rate rose from 2.7 to 3.0 percent.
Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, said the report shows the region is returning to more typical unemployment rates.
“What we are witnessing is the impact of new entrants into the workforce,” he said. “There are many graduates who are injecting our region with talent but have not secured a job yet. With the strong growth of open positions, the prospect for these new entrants is very positive.”
A job fair is scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Realtor’s Association of Citrus County.
In June, nonfarm employment in the Ocala Metropolitan Statistical Area, which covers all of Marion County, was 117,600, marking an increase of 3,200 jobs (+2.8 percent) over the year.
The Ocala MSA grew faster in the metro area than statewide over the year in Financial Activities (+4.8 percent), Government (+6.7 percent), and Other Services (+3.1 percent).
Education and Health Services; Trade, Transportation, and Utilities; Leisure and Hospitality; Professional and Business Services also gained jobs. Mining, Logging and Construction; and Manufacturing lost jobs over the year. The Information industry went unchanged.
