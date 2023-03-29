The jobless rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region remained at 3.3 percent in February, same as January. It marked a 0.7 percentage point drop from a year ago.
The labor force was up 2.6 percent overall to 217,528 over the year. There were 7,177 unemployed residents in the three-county region, a dip of 25 over the month but down 1,337 compared to February 2022.
Marion County’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent represented an over-the-month dip of 0.1 percentage point while falling 0.7 percentage point over the year. Likewise, Citrus County’s rate at 3.8 percent fell by 0.1 percentage point since January and dropped by 0.8 percentage point compared to February 2022.
Levy County continued to post the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 3.0 percent, a drop of 0.1 percentage point over the month and a full percentage point lower than the previous February’s rate.
Statewide, jobless rates remained unchanged over the month in 37 counties, dropped in 25 and rose slightly in five. Rates dropped in all 67 counties compared to a year ago.
“(The) report shows the continued strength in our area’s economy as reflected by its employment growth: steady,” said Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer.
Nonfarm employment in the Ocala Metropolitan Area, which covers all of Marion County, was 119,100 in February, an increase of 3,900 jobs (plus-3.4 percent) over the year.
All but Information Technology, which remained unchanged over the year, gained jobs while financial activities, government, other services, professional and business services, and mining, logging and construction – grew faster in the Ocala metro area than statewide over the year. No industries lost jobs.
Skinner said upcoming graduations offer employers “the opportunity to grow your company or shore up vacancies by hiring these newly available job seekers.”
In collaboration with the school district, CareerSource CLM is holding the Marion County Youth Job Fair for 16-24-year-olds on April 27 in Ocala.
Information about fee-free job fairs, hiring events and other job seeker and employer services are available at careersourceclm.com or by calling 800-434-JOBS (5627).
