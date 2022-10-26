The unemployment rate in Marion County fell by nearly half a point in September, in step with national, state and seasonal trends.
The CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region’s jobless rate was 3.4 percent in September, down 0.2 percentage points over the month and 1.1 percentage points lower than the region’s year ago rate of 4.5 percent. In Marion County, it was down 0.4 percentage points to 3.2 percent.
According to preliminary employment data released today by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, there were 204,505 employed across the region, an increase of 6,386 compared to the same time last year. There were 7,128 unemployed residents in the three-county region.
Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, noted the numbers compare favorably to pre-pandemic levels. It was the lowest unemployment in September since 2006.
“If you’ve been waiting for the right time to jump back into the labor force, this is it,” Skinner said. “While all key indicators point in the right direction – expanded labor force, robust increase in jobs, and decrease in the number of unemployed – there continues to be a very high demand for more workforce as area businesses continue to grow.”
The number of unemployed was 2,185 fewer than in September 2021.
Levy County continued to post the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 2.9 percent, a 0.3 percentage point drop over the month and 1.1 percentage points lower than the previous September. Citrus County’s rate was 4.0 percent, 0.2 percentage point lower than the previous month and 1.0 percentage point less compared to September 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.