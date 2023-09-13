More than 20 businesses, organizations and government and public agencies will be on hand at a Marion County job fair Wednesday, Sept. 27, in Ocala. The free event is hosted by CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion from 3-5 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Klein Conference Center, 3001 SW College Road.
It’s open to any job seeker in the Tri-County region of Citrus, Levy and Marion.
Representatives from the following businesses announced plans to attend: ABCO Transportation, Best Buy/Geek Squad, Chick-fil-A Ocala, Citrus County Board of County Commissioners, Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, City of Ocala, Dollar Tree Distribution, Evergreen Private Care, FedEx Ground, Fidelity Manufacturing, InTec (Gibson Electric), Florida Department of Corrections, Marion County Public Schools, On Top of the World, Owens Corning, Rank Quality Restaurants, Right at Home Nature Coast, Salvation Army, TimberRidge Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, Tri-Eagle Sales and World Equestrian Center.
“Right now, our unemployment rate is low while at the same time, businesses are actively hiring, so job seekers have the advantage,” said Rusty Skinner, CEO of CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion. “There is no better time to meet in person with hiring managers and you can do that in one place, on one day, at nocharge.”
Those planning to attend should bring printed copies of their resume and be prepared for on-the-spot job interviews. Appropriate attire is required: no flip-flops or casual sandals, t-shirts, shorts, jeans with rips or holes, or anything too tight, short, revealing or with profane language.
Candidates interested in updating their resume, preparing a 30-second “elevator speech”’ highlighting their skills and experience, and/or sharpening interview skills are encouraged to visit one of CareerSource CLM’s career centers for fee-free staff assistance. The centers are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2703 NE 14th St., Ocala; 683 S. Adolph Point, Lecanto; and 2175 NW 11th Dr., Chiefland.
Marion County posted a 3.8 percent unemployment rate in July in the most recent jobless report, representing an uptick of tenth of a percentage point increase from the previous month. The region’s rate was up by 0.2 percentage point from June and 0.3 percentage point from the previous July.
Nonfarm employment in the Ocala Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which covers all of Marion County, showed an increase of 2,400 jobs (+2.1 percent) over the year.
The Ocala MSA was tied for the highest and fastest annual job growth compared to all the metro areas in the state in Information. Government and other services sectors grew as fast or faster in the metro area than elsewhere in the state as well.
Other industries gaining jobs over the year were education and health services; trade, transportation and utilities; professional and business services; and leisure and hospitality.
For more information about the job fair, visit careersourceclm.com/event/marion-county-job-fair/ or call 800-434-5627.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.