Light Up Ocala returns from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. The annual lighting ceremony located in historic downtown Ocala will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
The theme for this year’s event is “Jingle all the Way.”
There will be extensive road closures throughout the day and night in the area.
The event will feature three entertainment zones throughout the downtown area that will feature live music and performers and more than 100 vendors the whole family will enjoy.
Stage 1
Downtown Square – Southeast Broadway and Magnolia Avenue
Live music by Audio Exchange, 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Photo opportunities at the holiday tree
Stage 2
Citizens’ Circle – Fort King Street and Osceola Avenue
Photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Community showcase featuring a variety of local dance and performance groups, 4 to 8:30 p.m.
Midtown Street Party
Corner of Northeast First Street and Northeast First Avenue
Featuring live DJ, Acrobatic Variety Show and Powerskip Shows, 4 to 8:45 p.m.
Additional entertainment throughout the night includes the Punch and Judy puppet show at the corner of Fort King Street and Magnolia Avenue, Living Angels at Fort King Street and Southeast First Avenue, photo ops and kids’ zone at the parking lot on Northeast First Street between North Magnolia and Northeast First Avenue.
At 4:30 p.m., the Junior Sunshine Parade will begin at the corner of South Magnolia Avenue and East Fort King Street. The parade will make its way through downtown, going past the gazebo, up to Northeast First Street, then returning to Southeast First Avenue and East Fort King Street. The parade will include performances from local dance studios, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts Troops, and a special appearance by Santa.
Guests are encouraged to utilize four parking lots that will offer free shuttle rides throughout the event:
The first shuttle will pick up guests at the Marion Technical Institute parking lot, 1614 SE Fort King St., and drop guests off at the intersection of Southeast Watula Avenue and Southeast Third Street. This shuttle will run approximately every 20 minutes, 3:30-9:30 p.m.
The second shuttle will pick up guests at the E.D. Croskey Recreation Center, 1510 NW Fourth St., and will drop guests off at the intersection of North Magnolia Ave. and Northeast Third Street. This shuttle will run approximately every 20 minutes, 3:30-9:30 p.m.
The third shuttle will pick up guests at the Ocala Skate Park, 517 NE Ninth St., and will drop guests off at the intersection of Northeast Watula Avenue and State Road 40. This shuttle will run approximately every 10 minutes, 3:30-9:30 p.m.
The fourth shuttle will pick up guests at the Discovery Center parking lot, 701 NE Sanchez Ave., and will drop guests off at the intersection of Northeast Watula Ave. and State Road 40. This shuttle will run approximately every 10 minutes, 3:30-9:30 p.m.
For more information, including a complete list of event road closures, visit www.ocalafl.org/lightup or call 352-368-5517.
