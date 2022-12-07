Homicide Interest

A composite sketch of an individual the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking for questioning on an alleged homicide in Dunnellon.

 MCSO / Special to the Riverland

A composite sketch of an unknown individual wanted for questioning in an alleged local homicide has been released by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

The victim has been identified as Eric Daugherty. He was 41 years old.

Marion County Sheriff’s detectives were alerted to the scene of an apparent homicide on Walnut Street in Dunnellon on Nov. 28, at the request of the Dunnellon Police Department.

MCSO is seeking information from the public regarding the incident. Tips can be reported to Detective John Lightle at 352-369-6715. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 352-368-STOP (7867).

