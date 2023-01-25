The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region dropped to 2.9 percent in December, a decrease of half a percentage point from the previous month and over the region’s year-ago rate of 3.4 percent.
Marion County’s rate came in at 2.8 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage point over the month.
The labor force in the region was 209,177, up 3,091 over the year. There were 6,075 unemployed residents in the region, a dip of 993 compared to November.
According to preliminary employment data, there were 203,102 employed across the region, an increase of 4,035 compared to the same time last year.
Levy County continued to post the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 2.5 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage point over the month and 0.6 percentage point lower than the previous December. Citrus County’s rate also saw a decrease at 3.5 percent, down half a point over the month.
Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, said the preliminary data shows a common trend that is seen during the holiday months, an increase in employed populations due to seasonal job opportunities. However, the low jobless rates across the region and the state of Florida reflects gains in post-pandemic economic recovery, he said.
He warned it could trend back up as the new year’s numbers come in.
“We are continuing to see low jobless rates which is a boon to our economy,” Skinner said. “However, don’t be surprised to see that rate go up in the new year.”
Skinner said CareerSource’s upcoming job fairs target in-need markets.
“With there being more job opportunities than those that can fill them, there has never been a better time to be a job seeker,” Skinner said. “We see a high need for specialized careers like welders, plumbers, and CDL drivers. In fact, our upcoming job fairs reflect that need.”
These fair include the American Welding Society Job Fair on Feb. 7 and the CDL Community Job Fair on Feb. 8 at Marion Technical College; as well as the Mega Job Fair on Feb. 23 at the College of Central Florida, which all focus on specialized skills and job opportunities in a range of industries, Skinner said.
Information about fee-free job fairs, hiring events and other job seeker and employer services are available at careersourceclm.com or by calling 800-434-5627.
