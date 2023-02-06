Early bird ticket sales have been extended to Feb. 15 for the 2023 Heart of HR: Motivate Innovate Cultivate conference presented by CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion and the Ocala Human Resources Management Association (OHRMA).
Heart of HR takes place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 7 at the World Equestrian Center, 1390 NW 80th Ave., in Ocala. It features a full day of topnotch speakers, headlined by internationally acclaimed workplace motivational humorist, best-selling author, and world-class magician Jon Petz.
Early bird rates are $150 for all-day access to the conference or $175 to attend the conference plus the Heart of HR After Dark reception with Petz the evening of March 6. Starting Feb. 16, tickets will be $175 and $200 respectively. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more are also available.
Sessions include HR ethics, workforce participation trends, leadership development, and workplace incivility as well as a panel on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The event is eligible for credits from the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) and Human Resources Certification Institute (HRCI).
Heart of HR’s primary sponsors are Fisher Phillips and the Ocala Metro Chamber & Economic Partnership.
Tickets and more information are available at bit.ly/HEARTOFHR.
