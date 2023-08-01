In anticipation of the coming school year, the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is hosting a free back-to-school immunizations event for families with children in grades Pre-K through 12. The event is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5, at the department’s main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave., Ocala. No appointment is necessary.
DOH-Marion staff will also process transfers of vaccination records for families from outside Marion County.
Students return to school on Aug. 10.
To encourage “keeping kids strong from the inside out, DOH-Marion recommends focusing on three health factors for students.
Regular exercise
Encourage your child to be physically active for 60 minutes or more each day, like active play at the park or organized sports.
Healthy eating
Proper nutrition is essential for children to grow and develop. Focus on fruits, vegetables and protein. Limit sugar, saturated fats and processed foods.
Getting enough sleep
Sleep is just as important to your children’s development as nutrition and physical activity. Recommended sleep by age are: 10-13 hours for children 3-5 years; 9-12 hours for children 6-12; and 8-10 hours for children 13-18 years.
For more information, contact us at 352-629-0137 or visit marion.flhealth.gov.
