Conservation Florida, a land trust which aims to save Florida’s natural and agricultural landscapes for future generations, with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection has secured permanent protection of the 135-acre Gissy Rainbow River Ranch in Dunnellon. The acquisition ensures that the largest last undeveloped piece of land along the Rainbow River stays this way, forever.
Tallahassee approved funding this year and allocated it to the Florida Forever program to complete the purchase of a conservation easement.
“Gissy Rainbow River Ranch is an amazing piece of land that is now permanently conserved thanks to the Gissy family, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, and the many people supporting Conservation Florida’s work,” said Traci Deen, president and CEO of Conservation Florida. “This property does it all – it protects water, wildlife, scenic views along the river, and serves as a critical connecting piece of the Florida Wildlife Corridor. We are so proud to have worked with Mr. Gissy and the Department to bring this property into conservation.”
“We are living in a time of unprecedented land conservation in Florida,” Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton said. “The conservation of Gissy and the protection of the Rainbow River is yet another example of Florida’s commitment to preserving our natural lands through the Florida Forever program and the Florida Wildlife Corridor. We are thankful for partners, like Conservation Florida, which share our mission to conserve and protect our natural resources for generations to come.”
Initially, Jim Gissy, landowner of Gissy Rainbow River Ranch, explored the idea of building an eco-tourism resort on his riverfront property. An outpouring of community support and advocacy to keep the beloved land wild and undeveloped inspired Gissy to seek conservation alternatives instead. To accomplish this, Gissy worked with Conservation Florida to negotiate the sale of a conservation easement to the State of Florida through its Florida Forever program.
“We are so pleased to have conserved this special property and the scenic views it provides to those enjoying the Rainbow River,” Gissy said. “The property will never be a subdivision, or a shopping center – it will always be family land with no more than two more private homes and barns.
“My gratitude to Conservation Florida and the Department of Environmental Protection for working with me and my family. It brings me joy to know that our property now adds to the long-term protection of the spring and river and serves as a critical connecting piece of the Florida Wildlife Corridor.”
The 135-acre property is located on the southeast side of the river and completes a linked corridor of conserved lands on the eastern side of the river between Blue Run of Dunnellon Park and the southern entrance of Rainbow Springs State Park, which is accessed along Southwest 180th Avenue Road near Dunnellon Elementary School.
The property boasts 4,200 linear feet of shoreline along the river and has been identified as a critical choke point for the Wildlife Corridor, which is a focus for Conservation Florida.
Rainbow River is one of the largest spring runs in the world and is a designated National Natural Landmark, an aquatic preserve, and an Outstanding Florida Waterway. Additionally, Rainbow Springs is considered a first magnitude spring and, at this time, has the highest average flow of any spring in Florida. Restricting development on the property is crucial for the protection of the water quality, and the flora and fauna along the Rainbow River, said Conservation Florida.
The land conservation also protects surface waters, contributes to aquifer recharge, and enhances natural resource-based recreation opportunities by filling several land gaps between sections of the Rainbow River State Park.
“Seeing these properties placed in permanent conservation was the ultimate goal of the Florida Springs Council’s campaign to stop the proposed resort along the Rainbow River,” said Ryan Smart, Florida Springs Council executive director. “Congratulations to Mr. Gissy and Conservation Florida for protecting this incredible piece of natural Florida.”
The property contains a number of natural communities such as hydric hammock, sandhill, scrubby/mesic flatwoods, and upland mixed forest/mesic hammock. These communities serve as habitats for several native Florida species including several turtle species and state-listed wading birds.
