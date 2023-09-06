Tiger nation lost one of its great players last week.
Entering our 100th season as a ball club, the Tigers have had many elite athletes over the years who’ve won their share of championships.
The 1940 county championship team featured quarterback Jack McDiilda, who would go on to pilot a P-51 Mustang over the main island of Japan during World War II.
The 1978 state championship team featured several athletes that took their skills to the next level to play for the University of Florida.
The inaugural 1923 Tiger squad featured L. P. Nicholson, who would go on to use his athletic skills as a prize fighter. During the era of the Great Depression, Nicholson was one of the most feared prize fighters in Central Florida.
Over 100 seasons, former Dunnellon football players have been a Marion County Commissioner, NFL receiver, Dunnellon chief of police, and even a member of the U.S. Navy crew that picked up Apollo astronauts after splashdown.
Among the scores of elite athletes that have strapped on pads for and gone on to have prestigious careers with their athletic skills, only one boasted Tarzan’s stunt double on his resume.
Larry Jinright has a unique position among the players who’ve taken the field as the Tigers. A superb athlete, he was a 5-year starter. After initially playing in the eighth grade on the Tiger six-man team, he made the transition to the Tigers’ first 11-man football squad in 1959.
Playing for legendary coach Bill Bomar, Jinright was a key player on the undefeated 1961 state championship team. His unique position in Tiger football history as one of the few players to play both six- and 11-man football and also on a state championship team is overshadowed by his athletic accomplishments after his playing days ended.
Quite inadvertently, Jinright auditioned for a role as Tarzan’s stunt double while trying his hand at bull riding. During the attraction era of Rainbow Springs, a featured tourist attraction was a daily rodeo with calf roping and bull riding.
While visiting the springs, one of his buddies dared Jinright to try his hand at bull riding. To no one’s surprise, he took his buddies up on the dare.
At the time when he mounted the bull for what turned out to be his very short career as a bull rider, he was unaware a movie producer was in attendance. As fate would have it, a film crew was filming a Tarzan movie at Rainbow Springs at the time and the producer was there to witness all 3 seconds of Jinright’s bull-riding career.
Soon after he dusted himself off from his ill-advised ride, the movie producer approached him about acting as a stunt double for Tarzan.
Jinright was humorous when speaking about his exploits as a stunt double for the movie. When showing the movie trailer, he had a coy smile when describing the scene of him wrestling an alligator underwater: “You can’t even tell that it’s a rubber alligator when watching the scene. It’s really OK with me if you don’t mention to anyone it’s not a real alligator.”
His athletic exploits on the playing field and even bull riding, for that matter, paled in comparison to the feats performed while acting as a stunt double. In a stunt failure of epic proportions, the crew was to film a scene where he was to run up to a hovering helicopter and leap up to grab the skids. In some type of communication failure, the pilot was not on the same game plan as the film crew. After making the running leap and grabbing the helicopter skids, Jinright pulled himself up to hang on as the pilot took the chopper up to 1,000 feet on the return trip to Ocala airport.
After 100 years of fielding football teams and scores of elite athletes suiting up to play for the Tigers, few, if any, have matched the combination of athleticism and charisma as Jinright.
