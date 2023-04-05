The Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is hosting a free dinner workshop April 13 promoting mental wellness. BRAZEN, DOH-Marion’s risk avoidance unit, and the Family Violence Prevention Workgroup sponsor the workshop and invite parents, guardians, and youth to attend.
The featured speaker is Kevin Hines, one of the few to survive a plunge off San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. Kevin jumped from the bridge in a suicide attempt in 2000, two years after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Kevin has shared his experience as a survivor to champion greater awareness of suicide prevention, mental wellness, and mental health treatment. He promotes his motto, “#BeHereTomorrow and every day after that,” through in-person talks, books, and videos.
The event, which includes dinner, is from 5:15-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, at The Klein Conference Center College of Central Florida, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala.
In addition to Kevin’s presentation, attendees will participate in workshops for youth and adults. The adult sessions will cover the risks of domestic violence and substance abuse to young people.
For youth, speakers will address internet safety, teen dating, and dating violence.
The dinner is open to youth ages 10 and older. Pre-registration is not required but recommended.
To learn more, contact Valerie Mitchell at 352-438-5990.
The Family Violence Prevention Workgroup includes representatives from various social services, nonprofit agencies, businesses, and community members dedicated to ending family violence in Marion County through public awareness campaigns, educational events, training sessions, and partnerships with like-minded individuals and community groups.
