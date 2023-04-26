A free, six-week program on managing diabetes will be held at the Dunnellon Public Library from June 6 to July 18. The classes are from 1-3 p.m. p.m. every Tuesday.
The course’s instructor, Jessie Driggers, Health and Wellness Coordinator for the Marion County Hospital District, said the class is aimed at individuals who are diabetic or pre-diabetic, but anyone is welcome, including those who are just curious or are caregivers for diabetic individuals.
“Come on down,” Driggers said. “(It’s for) anyone who wants to learn.”
However, space is limited, so call to register at 352-622-3662.
The course follows the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP), sponsored by Elder Options.
The program features eight lessons and will touch on topics such as nutrition and how to better read food labels, the body’s organs and their relationship to diabetes, how to manage and prevent diabetic complications, stress management, and monitoring body levels, such as cholesterol and glucose.
“A lot of it is empowering so you can make better choices regarding the management of your diabetes” Driggers said. “We want people who are diabetic or pre-diabetic to feel like they have better control of their condition.”
Driggers stressed that the course will encourage discussion, allowing attendees to ask questions they might not always ask at their doctor’s office. She said she likes to use visual examples to better communicate the information.
“It really is hands-on, and it’s a discussion,” Driggers said. “You’re not being talked at, you’re being talked with.
“I like to keep it open – let’s have conversations, let’s discuss these things.”
The library is at 20351 Robinson Road, behind Publix.
