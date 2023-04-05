Those pulling into a parking space at Walmart with ease have former Dunnellon Mayor Dan Rutkowski to thank for those wider spaces.
Rutkowski served on Dunnellon City Council while plans for construction of the current Walmart were in the planning stages. He served on the council from 1998 to 2007. From January to November 2007, he was mayor.
“I remember him telling me he had been fighting with Walmart one morning because he didn’t want the parking spaces there to be as narrow as those at Walgreens,” former Mayor Larry Winkler recalled about Rutkowski.
Rutkowski died unexpectedly on Friday, March 31, 2023.
He and his wife Laura moved to Dunnellon in 1996 from New Jersey. Once he retired, he got his real estate office and went to work for Blue Run Realty, owned by Winkler’s wife, Pat. It was Winkler that convinced Rutkowski to run for Dunnellon City Council.
Rutkowski won the election, but this caused a problem with the real estate office, since Winkler worked there too and was Mayor.
“I hadn’t thought of the Sunshine Law when I suggested he run, but perception could have caused a problem, so Rutkowski had to leave,” Winkler said.
Winkler described Rutkowski as being very “fiscal conservative, even a cheapskate, which was good” when it came to the city’s business.
Former Councilwoman Valerie Hanchar lost to Rutkowski in one race but later sat on council with him when she was appointed to fill a vacant seat.
She also described Rutkowski as “fiscal conservative” with the “city’s best interest at heart. He was a good man.”
Not everyone saw eye-to-eye with Rutkowski.
Tasked with the duty of doing an evaluation on then Public Works Director Lyndon Bonner, Rutkowski used the word “bucolic” to describe Dunnellon. Bonner took exception to his choice of the word and refused to sign the evaluation.
Rutkowski became active with the Rainbow River Conservation (RRC) group after meeting Jerry Rogers, president of the RRC. He served on the RRC board since 1997, would work the group’s booth at Boomtown and always cook the hotdogs for the volunteers with the annual river cleanup.
The two men and their wives, both with RV’s, would often go camping together.
“He was a very dear friend, Rogers said.
