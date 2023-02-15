The Florida Department of Transportation has proposed a project that would reconstruct Dunnellon’s busiest intersection and is seeking input at a meeting on March 2.
The project would eliminate the “island” section which marks off the right turn lane from East Pennsylvania Avenue (County Road 484) to North Williams Street (U.S. Highway 41). In its place, a conventional right turn lane would be installed without the island, making right turns come under control of a light signal. In the current setup, drivers have to look back over their left shoulder to gauge oncoming northbound traffic on North Williams Street as they merge onto Williams.
FDOT is also proposing to rebuild the entrance driveway to the business plaza, which includes jewelry, signs and sub shops, at the northeast corner of the intersection, which is bordered by the current right turn lane and the railroad tracks on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The project also includes plans for traffic signal upgrades and ADA-compliant pedestrian crosswalks and curb ramps.
The entire corridor extending north to Dinkins Store, east to Bostick Street and south to the police department would be resurfaced.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, at Dunnellon City Hall, located at 20750 River Drive.
Those interested in participating who don’t attend the meeting in person can also join the meeting virtually. You can register at http://bit.ly/3XXCh52. You can also listen by phone by calling 877-309-2074 and entering the passcode 383-528-237 when prompted.
You can view materials for the project at www.cflroads.com/project/448526-1
