The Beautify Dunnellon volunteer group completed a native plant project on April 20 to help revitalize Ernie Mills Park. This project was completed by eight valiant and patriotic citizens who performed the labor required to plan, procure and install flowers and shrubs around the park.
The project was funded by a grant from Duke Energy as a way of encouraging citizens to use native and “Florida Friendly” (FFL) plants. Preserving and protecting Florida’s water resources is the focus of the FFL Landscaping program that seeks to educate the public in choosing low maintenance plants that thrive in Florida’s climate and requiring minimal fertilization, ultimately leaching into Florida’s aquifer. FFL Landscape planning also seeks to prevent erosion and provide habitat for pollinators.
The Marion County UF/IFAS extension agent helped guide the group, making suggestions for hardscape as well as blooming flower and shrub selection.
Five flower beds were prepared by the volunteers who installed the following Florida Friendly plants: dwarf pentas (pentas lanceolata-perennial), blue daze (evolulus glomeratus-perennial) muhly grass, pink (muhlenbergia capillaris-grass), simpson’s stopper (myrcianthes fragrans-small tree), and dune sunflower (helianthus debilis-perennial).
The group is hoping to add more flowers and shrubs to the park in the future as well as adding trees for shade. Picnic tables and benches have been purchased by the City of Dunnellon and placed around the park.
The Public Works staff completed a complete renovation of the bathrooms at Ernie Mills Park last year. A new pickle ball and basketball court as well as additional parking was installed.
The goal is to increase public use of the park by enhancing the beauty and amenities offered. Many citizens in nearby towns utilize public greenspace such as Ernie Mills Park for birthday parties, choral and band performances and other community gatherings. Santa Claus rode to the park on the local fire engine last Christmas, bringing children a chance to meet him. Refreshments, local singers, prizes and opportunities to see neighbors and friends helped to make this event a memorable new tradition for celebrating the holiday in Dunnellon.
Please consider stopping by Ernie Mills Park to picnic, play wiffle ball, frisbee, read a book, play pickleball, basketball, or just to smell the flowers. Also consider joining the Beautify Dunnellon volunteers. Pick up an application at City Hall Monday through Thursday and we’ll contact you. I promise that you’ll be rewarded by your contribution in many ways.
We all want to make Dunnellon a more beautiful, safe and clean place as well as making friendships with neighbors. These are truly the joys and rewards of living in smalltown USA. We should all feel very lucky to live in Dunnellon!
