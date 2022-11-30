Whether you’re looking for family entertainment, parade candy, enchanted Christmas shopping or a visit with Santa, there’s something for everyone’s holiday tastes on Saturday, Dec. 3, as Downtown Dunnellon will be full of activities all day and night.
The highlight is the Dunnellon Christmas parade, themed “Christmas across the decades.” The parade launches from Dunnellon Middle School at 6 p.m. and passes down Chestnut Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
A Santa in the Park event takes place at Ernie Mills Park on Bostick Street from 2 to 9 p.m.
In addition to a visit from the white-bearded man himself from 4 to 5 p.m., there will be food, entertainment, and a bounce house at the park.
An ice skating rink, originally reported in the Riverland to be part of the activities, will not be available, due to a scheduling conflict.
Before Santa at the Park commences, the Dunnellon Chamber and Business Association is holding its “First Saturday” event at Ernie Mills from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The monthly market features a variety of local vendors to check out while children can play at the playground. The event also provides a map of local shops offering Saturday specials.
Also during the day, the Historic Village Shoppes, located on the west side of town, will be holding a Christmas bazaar with holiday specials from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A drawing for a mystery gift will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Rainbow Springs Art Gallery.
The opening ceremonies for Santa at the Park take place at 3 p.m. at Ernie Mills Park.
