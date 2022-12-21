A 19-year-old Dunnellon teen died Sunday night, Dec. 18, in a collision in the west Ocala area.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the man was traveling south on Northwest 80th Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of 80th and U.S. 27 Alt. to a vehicle traveling westbound on 27.
The front of the second vehicle, driven by a 21-year-old woman from Lithia, Florida, collided with the driver’s side of the Dunnellon man’s sedan. The man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
It was the second time a young driver from the Dunnellon area was killed in an accident this month.
On Dec. 4, a 10-year-old from Dunnellon died in an ATV accident at a mudhole in the Florida Highlands area near Southwest 80th Avenue. The boy was ejected for unknown reasons from the Suzuki Vinson 500 ATV he was driving in the northeast section of the mudhole.
He was transported to Advent Health Medical facility where he was pronounced deceased.
FHP doesn’t release the names of accident victims.
