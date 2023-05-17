The Dunnellon Public Library invites children, teens and adults to enjoy this year’s summer reading program events and resources. Programs are made possible by contributions from the Friends of the Dunnellon Public Library. The library is located at 20351 Robinson Road (352-438-2520).
Summer Breakspot
Thumbs up Thursdays! Free meals and fun times for children, 18 years of age or younger, 4:30 p.m. every Thursday from June 1 to July 27. Come early for the program and stay for dinner. Sponsored by the USDA and provided by Shores Assembly of God.
Special programs
Cool Summer Beats with SeanTMusic Global – 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10: Drum up your enthusiasm and jam!
Heroes Wanted! – noon Saturday, July 8: Explore worlds and defeat evil monsters. Discover the basics of turn-based, tabletop gameplay with the highly skilled Ocalian Knights. All levels of experience are welcome. Co-sponsored by the Ocalian Knights and Undeniably Good Times.
Chalk for Peace – noon Saturday, Aug. 5: Create sidewalk art that inspires peace!
Special speaker
Wonderful World of Bees! Stephen Starks – noon Saturday, June 17: Catch the buzz on bees. See Program Spotlight for more details and locations.
Adults
Master Gardener Plant Clinic – 10 a.m. to noon June 6, Aug. 1: The plant doctors are in! Presented by UF/IFAS Extension Marion County.
Tech Help – Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to noon June 6 to July 25: Have a technology question?
Diabetes Self-Management Class – 1 p.m. Tuesdays, June 6-July 18: Registration required. Call 352-622-3662. Manage your diabetes risk by making small changes with Jessie Driggers, Health Education Consultant. Sponsored by the Marion County Hospital District.
Yarn Lovers – 10 a.m. Wednesdays, June 7 to July 26: Make new friends while learning some new stitches!
Do It Yourself: Charcuterie! – 4 p.m. Wednesdays: Amaze your friends with edible creations!
June 21 – Casual Charcuterie
July 19 – Classy Charcuterie
Book Club: Novels at Night – 4 p.m. Fridays: Attend one or all!
June 23 – “Weyward” by Emilia Hart
July 21 – “The Whalebone Theatre” by Joanna Quinn
Aug. 18 – “The Red Garden” by Alice Hoffman
Teens
MANGAlicious Teen Club! – 4:30 p.m. June 5, July 3: Anime and manga fans unite!
YALLA! – 4 p.m. June 13, July 11, Aug. 8: Share pizza and ideas while earning volunteer service hours!
Scenes from a Hat! – 3 p.m. June 26: You never know what you’re gonna get … Go improv!
Families
All Together Now: STREAM Dreams – 3 p.m. Thursdays: Science + art = fun for the whole family!
June 1 – Painting with Magnets
June 8 – Bouncy Balls
June 15 – Duct Tape Day!
June 22 – Making Ice Cream
June 29 – Robot Hands
July 6 – Sponge Painting
July 13 – Balloon Cars
July 20 – Shaving Cream Painting
July 27 – Tiny Terrariums
Family Flicks – 1 p.m. Saturdays: Movies for the whole family. An adult must accompany anyone younger than age 13.
June 3 – “Matilda”
June 24 – “Ramona and Beezus”
July 1 – “Never Ending Story”
July 22 – “Charlotte’s Web”
Let’s Get Moving! – 10:30 a.m. June 12: Get moving and stay healthy with Michon Fabio, MC Health & Wellness Coordinator.
Kindness Rocks – 3 p.m. June 19, July 17: Paint inspiring, artistic rocks to share with our community.
Story times
Shake It Up Storytime! – 11 a.m. Wednesdays, June 7 to July 26: Stories, songs and activities for children and caregivers.
Move with Me! 11 a.m. June 16, June 30, July 14, July 28: Sensory activities for children and caregivers.
Teddy Bears’ Picnic! – noon July 10: Today’s the day the teddy bears have their picnic! Bring your lunch and your favorite fluffy friend for an afternoon of huggable stories.
