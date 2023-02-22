The Dunnellon Public Library, located at 20351 Robinson Road, is part of the Marion County Public Library System, serving Marion County with nine locations.
Special event
Seuss-a-palooza! Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!
Saturday, March 25, 1 p.m.
Celebrate reading here and there. Celebrate reading everywhere! Have some good fun that is funny with books, games and crafts inspired by Dr. Seuss! Co-sponsored by the Early Learning Coalition of Marion County, the Marion Education Association and the United Way of Marion County Reading Pals.
Events for adults
Yarn Lovers
Wednesdays, 10 a.m.
March 1-May 31
Make new friends while learning some new stitches!
Tech Help
Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.
March 7-April 25
Have a technology question? We’ll try to find the answer!
Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon
March 7, April 4, May 2
The plant doctors are in! Presented by UF/IFAS Extension Marion County.
DIY Ideas
Thursdays, 1 p.m.
March 9, 23, April 13, 27
You can do it! We’ll show you how.
Health Matters! The ABCs of Dementia
Thursday, March 30, 10 a.m.
Call 352-422-3663 to register.
Debbie Selsavage, president of Coping with Dementia LLC, presents the basics of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia and techniques for becoming a better care partner. See Program Spotlight for more health-related listings.
Novels at Night Book Club
See Program Spotlight for more book clubs. Attend one or all! Fridays, 4 p.m.
March 10 “The Therapist” by B.A. Paris
April 14 “The Surgeon” by Tess Gerritsen
May 12 “Déjà Dead” by Kathy Reichs
Events for teens
YALLA!
Tuesdays, 4 p.m.
March 14, April 11, May. 9
Have a slice of pizza and be a part of the library experience! Earn volunteer hours for service.
Kindness Rocks!
Fridays, 4 p.m.
March 24, April 21
Paint inspiring rocks to share.
Events for families
Shake It Up Storytime!
Wednesdays, 11 a.m.
March 1-April 26
Stories, songs and activities.
Move with Me!
Fridays, 11 a.m.
March 3-April 28
Explore the world through sensory activities.
Family Flicks!
Saturdays, 1 p.m.
Movies for the whole family. Anyone younger than age 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
March 4 – “The Princess Bride”
March 18 – “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”
April 8 – “Jumanji”
April 22 – “Nanny McPhee”
The World of Wizardry
Journey to a realm of magic and mystery! All ages and houses welcome!
Saturdays, noon
April 1 – Wand Waving 101
April 15 – Potions, Potions, Potions
April 29 – Dragon Eggs
May 6 – Party at Three Broomsticks Inn (costumes encouraged)
